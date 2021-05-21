BTS' new single 'Butter' brings back trademark dance pop verve

Seoul, May 21 (IANS) K-Pop boy band BTS bring back trademark dance pop verve mixed with an element of fun in their new single "Butter", which they dropped on Friday.

"Butter" highlights distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds, and tries incorporating the hallmark BTS element of fun in the lyrics. A range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz and Sebastian Garcia lent a hand in writing the song. Leader RM took part in the making of the track, too, to add the signature BTS style.