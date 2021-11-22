BTS rules the night, Rodrigo bags new artist of the year at American Music Awards

As per Variety, the show's winners are voted on by fans, with new categories this year including favourite trending song, favourite gospel artist and favourite Latin duo or group.Rodrigo and the Weeknd led the nominations with seven and six nods, respectively. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each received five nominations.BTS took home the prestigious artist of the year award, as well as favourite pop duo or group and favourite pop song for 'Butter'.Megan Thee Stallion also received three wins, for favourite trending song for 'Body', female hip-hop artist and hip-hop album for 'Good News'.Doja Cat had the same amount of honours, winning collaboration of the year for 'Kiss Me More' with SZA, as well as favorite female R&B artist and R&B album for 'Planet Her'. Rodrigo, meanwhile, won new artist of the year.See all the night's winners below:ARTIST OF THE YEARAriana GrandeBTS (WINNER)DrakeOlivia RodrigoTaylor SwiftThe WeekndNEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR24kGoldnGiveonMasked WolfOlivia Rodrigo (WINNER)The Kid LAROICOLLABORATION OF THE YEAR24kGoldn ft. iann dior 'Mood'Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez 'DAKITI'Chris Brown and Young Thug 'Go Crazy'Doja Cat ft. SZA 'Kiss Me More' (WINNER)Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon 'Peaches'FAVORITE TRENDING SONGErica Banks 'Buss It'Maneskin 'Beggin''Megan Thee Stallion 'Body' (WINNER)Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'Popp Hunna 'Adderall (Corvette Corvette)'FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEOSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 'Leave The Door Open'Cardi B 'Up'Lil Nas X 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' (WINNER)Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'The Weeknd 'Save Your Tears'FAVORITE MALE POP ARTISTDrakeEd Sheeran (WINNER)Justin BieberLil Nas XThe WeekndFAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTISTAriana GrandeDoja CatDua LipaOlivia RodrigoTaylor Swift (WINNER)FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUPAJRBTS (WINNER)Glass AnimalsMaroon 5Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)FAVORITE POP ALBUMAriana Grande 'Positions'Dua Lipa 'Future Nostalgia'Olivia Rodrigo 'SOUR'Taylor Swift 'evermore' (WINNER)The Kid LAROI 'F*CK LOVE'FAVORITE POP SONGBTS 'Butter' (WINNER)Doja Cat ft. SZA 'Kiss Me More'Dua Lipa 'Levitating'Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'The Weeknd and Ariana Grande 'Save Your Tears (Remix)'FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTISTChris StapletonJason AldeanLuke Bryan (WINNER)Luke Combs*Morgan WallenFAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTISTCarrie Underwood (WINNER)Gabby BarrettKacey MusgravesMaren MorrisMiranda LambertFAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUPDan + Shay (WINNER)Florida Georgia LineLady AOld DominionZac Brown BandFAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUMChris Stapleton 'Starting Over'Gabby Barrett 'Goldmine' (WINNER)Lee Brice 'Hey World'Luke Bryan 'Born Here Live Here Die Here'*Morgan Wallen 'Dangerous: The Double Album'FAVORITE COUNTRY SONGChris Stapleton 'Starting Over'Chris Young and Kane Brown 'Famous Friends'Gabby Barrett 'The Good Ones' (WINNER)Luke Combs 'Forever After All'Walker Hayes 'Fancy Like'FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTISTDrake (WINNER)Lil BabyMoneybagg YoPolo GPop SmokeFAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTISTCardi BCoi LerayErica BanksMegan Thee Stallion (WINNER)SaweetieFAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUMDrake 'Certified Lover Boy'Juice WRLD 'Legends Never Die'Megan Thee Stallion 'Good News' (WINNER)Pop Smoke 'Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon'Rod Wave 'SoulFly'FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONGCardi B 'Up' (WINNER)Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV 'Lemonade'Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK 'Calling My Phone'Polo G 'RAPSTAR'Pop Smoke 'What You Know Bout Love'FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTISTChris BrownGiveonTankThe Weeknd (WINNER)UsherFAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTISTDoja Cat (WINNER)H.E.R.Jazmine SullivanJhene AikoSZAFAVORITE R&B ALBUMDoja Cat 'Planet Her' (WINNER)Giveon 'When It's All Said And Done... Take Time'H.E.R. 'Back of My Mind'Jazmine Sullivan 'Heaux Tales'Queen Naija 'missunderstood'FAVORITE R&B SONGSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 'Leave The Door Open' (WINNER)Chris Brown and Young Thug 'Go Crazy'Giveon 'Heartbreak Anniversary'H.E.R. 'Damage'Jazmine Sullivan 'Pick Up Your Feelings'FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTISTBad Bunny (WINNER)J BalvinMalumaOzunaRauw AlejandroFAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTISTBecky G (WINNER)Kali UchisKAROL GNatti NatashaROSALIAFAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUPBanda MS de Sergio Lizarraga (WINNER)Calibre 50Eslabon ArmadoLa Arrolladora Banda El Limon De Rene CamachoLos Dos CarnalesFAVORITE LATIN ALBUMBad Bunny 'EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO' (WINNER)Kali Uchis 'Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)'KAROL G 'KG0516'Maluma 'PAPI JUANCHO'Rauw Alejandro 'Afrodisiaco'FAVORITE LATIN SONGBad Bunny and Jhay Cortez 'DAKITI'Bad Bunny x ROSALIA 'LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE'Farruko 'Pepas'Kali Uchis 'telepatia' (WINNER)Maluma and The Weeknd 'Hawsi (Remix)'FAVORITE ROCK ARTISTAJRAll Time LowFoo FightersGlass AnimalsMachine Gun Kelly (WINNER)FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTISTCAINCarrie Underwood (WINNER)Elevation WorshipLauren DaigleZach WilliamsFAVORITE GOSPEL ARTISTKanye West (WINNER)Kirk FranklinKoryn HawthorneMaverick City MusicTasha Cobbs LeonardFAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTISTDavid GuettaILLENIUMMarshmello (WINNER)RegardTiestoThe 2021 American Music Awards is produced by MRC Live and Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment. (ANI)