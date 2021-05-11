BTS to perform 'Butter' for first time at Billboard Music Awards

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song "Butter" at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

"We can't hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of '#BTS_Butter' will be at this year's @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc," they wrote on their official page, with the hastags #BTS and #BBMAs.