'Bunty Aur Babli 2' director: Film written as a non-stop entertainer

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Director Varun V. Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', says the film has been written as a non-stop entertainer and is about con-artistes taking on each other to show the world who is the better 'con-couple'.

Varun, who worked as an assistant director in YRF films such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', said: "You have to watch the film to see how many intelligent cons have been pulled off by these two pairs of Bunty and Bablis. It is a film about con-artistes taking on each other to show the world who is the better con-couple."

He added: "You can expect the biggest of cons because we have to do justice to that fact that we are rebooting 'Bunty Aur Babli'. We have some really special cons that will wow audiences and we can't wait to watch their reaction. We have written this film as a non-stop entertainer and we aim to deliver on that promise."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is set to release worldwide on November 19. The rib-tickling comedy will pit the two sets of con-artistes, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other.

--IANS

dc/kr