'Bunty Aur Babli 2' release date deferred over Covid resurge

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) The release date of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been postponed owing to the fresh rise in Covid-19 cases.

The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on April 23. A new release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Informing about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday: "#BreakingNews: #BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari."