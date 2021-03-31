'Butta Bomma' choreographer for Thalapathy 65, shoot to begin in May 

Choreographer Jani, the man who assisted Prabhu Deva in the viral Rowdy Baby number and also choreographed the sensational Butta Bomma track in Telugu is all set to choreograph Tamil cinema's one of the finest dancers, Thalapathy Vijay. On his social media page, Jani has mentioned that he will begin shooting for the super crazy song from May 3.

"All excited to join #Thalapathy65 team Partying face ThanQ #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir@Nelsondilpkumar Sir for believing in me will surely make the opportunity worth it Rehearsals for a Super crazy song begins on 24th April & shoot to commence from May 3rd-9th", wrote Jani.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in the film, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, and Manoj Paramahamsa will take care of the cinematography.