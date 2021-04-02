Buzz: Mohanlal and Ajith to come together for 'Barozz'?

It's well known that the Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is directing a 3D fantasy film titled Barozz. A section of media has reported that Thala Ajith will be playing an extended cameo in the ambitious film of Mohanlal.
But when we asked sources close to Ajith, they told us that no one from the Barozz team has approached the actor so far and the ongoing news is nothing but a baseless rumor.
Ajith is currently on a break from the shoot of his upcoming cop action entertainer Valimai directed by H Vinoth. Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.
Valimai is slated to release on August 12. For the final schedule, the team will soon fly to Spain.