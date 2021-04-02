Buzz: Mohanlal and Ajith to come together for 'Barozz'?

It's well known that the Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is directing a 3D fantasy film titled Barozz. A section of media has reported that Thala Ajith will be playing an extended cameo in the ambitious film of Mohanlal.

But when we asked sources close to Ajith, they told us that no one from the Barozz team has approached the actor so far and the ongoing news is nothing but a baseless rumor.