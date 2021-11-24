BUZZ: Rajinikanth to team up with director Pandiraj?

The latest hot buzz in the Tamil film industry is that Superstar Rajinikanth is likely to team up with hit maker Pandiraj for a biggie next year.
The film is likely to be produced by Sun Pictures and if sources are to be believed, this new film is to compensate the losses incurred by Rajini's recent Diwali release Annaatthe.
Pandiraj had already delivered the super hit Namma Veettu Pillai for Sun Pictures and he has also made Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan for the production house, the Suriya starrer is scheduled to release on February 4.
The production house is impressed with Pandiraj's working style and they feel that his kind of rural script will suit Superstar Rajinikanth.
More details on the new film will be out in the coming days once Rajinikanth is completely recovered from the recent surgery.