BUZZ: Rajinikanth's next to be produced by AGS?

The hot buzz in the Tamil film industry is that AGS Entertainment, the producers of Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil is likely to produce Superstar Rajinikanth's next. The production house is in talks with Desingh Periyasamy, the director of Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal to direct the biggie with Rajinikanth.

Desingh is a diehard fan of Rajinikanth that after watching Kannum Kannum Kollaydithaal, the actor called the director and even asked him to prepare a script.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Desingh was penning a script for Sivakarthikeyan but it looks like, the director will shift his focus to Rajinikanth's film.

When we asked sources close to AGS, they told us that the talks have been initiated but a formal agreement is yet to be signed. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has finished shooting for Annaatthe, which is scheduled to release for this Diwali.