Buzz: Shankar to remake 'Anniyan' in Hindi with Ranveer Singh?

A section of media has reported that South India's showman director Shankar is all set to remake his 2005 blockbuster Tamil film Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh. Reports also added that a leading production house has approached Shankar to remake the film with a few changes suiting the current trend and technology but the director is yet to take a final call.

The Vikram starrer is already quite popular among the audiences in Hindi because the dubbed version of Anniyan is often aired on TV channels.

There is no official word from Shankar on this report. Meanwhile, the director is planning to commence the shoot of his next with Ram Charan by the second half of this year.

To be produced by Dil Raju, the makers are yet to confirm the rest of the cast and crew.