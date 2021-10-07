BUZZ: Sivakarthikeyan to get a whopping 25 Crores for his next?

It's well known that Siva has agreed to act in Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV for a biggie to be bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

If sources from the Telugu media houses are to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan has been paid a whopping 25 crore rupees for his next Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

As the film will be made in two languages, Sivakarthikeyan is said to have charged an exorbitant remuneration and the producers have also agreed. More details regarding the cast and crew will be out soon.

Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP is also bankrolling Dhanush's next with Shekhar Kammula and they have also paid a whopping salary to the actor.

The shoot of Sivakarthikeyan's bilingual will begin in early 2022.