Buzz: Vadivelu on board for Udhay's next with Mari Selvaraj?

The hot buzz in Kollywood is that veteran comedy actor Vadivelu is likely to play an important role in actor, producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's upcoming film with director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan fame.
So far, Mari Selvaraj has showcased comedy actor Yogi Babu in a serious zone in his films and it would be interesting to see, how the director is going to portray Vadivelu in his next.
Sources say that AR Rahman is likely to score the music for the film, which will be produced by Red Giant Movies.
Vadivelu is a staunch supporter of Udhayanidhi Stalin's DMK so, the buzz is likely to be true. He had even met Udhay and his dad MK Stalin earlier.
The rest of the cast and crew of the film will also be confirmed very soon!