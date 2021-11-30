Buzz: Vadivelu on board for Udhay's next with Mari Selvaraj?

The hot buzz in Kollywood is that veteran comedy actor Vadivelu is likely to play an important role in actor, producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's upcoming film with director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan fame.

So far, Mari Selvaraj has showcased comedy actor Yogi Babu in a serious zone in his films and it would be interesting to see, how the director is going to portray Vadivelu in his next.