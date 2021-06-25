Buzz:Whopping salary for Dhanush in Telugu?

The latest buzz in the tinsel town is that Dhanush has been paid a whopping 50 crores salary for his upcoming multilingual film with the Telugu director Sekhar Kammula.

When we asked sources close to the team, they told us: "It's true that Dhanush is getting his career-highest salary for the film but contrary to the reports in the media, the remuneration is not 50 crores. In fact, the salary is only half of the amount mentioned in these reports".