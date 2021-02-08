B'wood writers Siddharth-Garima to make directorial debut with Saale Aashiq

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) The popular screenwriter duo of Siddharth and Garima is all set to turn directors for the gritty youth drama, Saale Aashiq. The film will mark their directorial debut in Bollywood.

"The kind of stories that we want to tell need to have a very strong social message at heart. We are glad that Sony Pictures Films India is equally excited to take it ahead. We are super excited to be associated with them," Siddharth-Garima shared.