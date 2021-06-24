Caarthick Raaju: Regina plays a dual role in 'Soorapanagai'

In a recent interview, director Caarthick Raju of Thirudan Police fame has revealed that Regina Cassandra plays a dural role in his upcoming supernatural thriller Soorpanagai .

"She plays an archaeologist who helps the cops to solve a case. When they find out a hundred-year-old skeleton, they unearth the mystery in the flashback which has a strong period portion that is set in the 1920s", he said to Vikatan

Caarthick Raju has also said he penned Soorpanagai based on the torturous murders that happened in the past.

Produced by Raj Shekar Varma for Apple Tree Studios, the film is being simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu. Mansoor Ali Khan plays a pivotal role in the Tamil version while Vennela Kishore reprises the former's role in Telugu.

Sam CS is composing the music for the film which also has Akshara Gowda and Jayaprakash in pivotal characters