Cabinet nod for India-Nepal MoU on health research

One such Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC) on November 17 last year and the second one on January 4 this year, respectively.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to two pacts signed between India and Nepal for joint research activities of matters of mutual interest such as cross-border health issues, ayurveda or traditional medicine and medicinal plants, as well as climate change.

The objectives of these pacts also seek collaboration on joint research activities related to non-communicable diseases, mental health, population-based cancer registry, tropical diseases (vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria), influenza, clinical trial registry, health research ethics, capacity building through exchange of knowledge, skills tools and fellows and collaboration for adoption of tools, guidelines, protocols and best practices related to health research.

Each party shall fund the components of the research approved under the MoUs to be conducted in their country or may apply jointly for third party funding.

For the exchange of scientists under approved collaborative projects, the sending party shall bear the cost of travel of visiting scientists whereas the receiving party will provide the accommodation and living expenses of the scientist and researcher.

Commitment of funds for workshops or meetings and research projects may be decided from time to time as per the funds available at that time. Arrangements to implement and execute all these activities shall be agreed to by the parties prior to commencement of the activity.

