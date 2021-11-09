Calcutta HC moved against opening of schools without 'planning'

Kolkata, Nov 9 (IANS) Posing a threat to the West Bengal government's decision to open the schools from November 16, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court challenging the move, alleging that the state has decided to start classes from 9 to 12 "without any proper planning", exposing the students to Covid-19.

The PIL sought formation of an expert committee for reviewing the Covid-19 situation and providing necessary recommendations to the government in the matter. It said that students up to the age of 18 years are yet to be vaccinated and physical classes would only increase the chances of Covid-19 transmission among them, putting their lives at risk.

Petitioner Sudip Ghosh Chowdhury, a lawyer by profession, in his petition, argued that the state government is trying to open schools from class 9 to 12 without any plan.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Examination, in simultaneous notifications, recommended reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 16 with certain guidelines on maintenance of Covid-19 protocols. It specified different time slots for secondary and higher secondary students.

According to the notification of the state government, classes of 9 and 11 classes will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and Classes 10 and 12 from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The West Bengal School Education Department has earlier sanctioned Rs 109 crore for cleaning and sanitising state-run and aided schools.

--IANS

sbg/vd