California Covid-19 vaccine recipient dies after inoculation

Placer County Public Health and the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Division were recently notified of the death of he individual who had tested positive for the virus last month, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday citing the officials as saying

San Francisco, Jan 25 (IANS) A person from the US state of California died hours after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, authorities said, adding that an investigation is underway.

"The individual was administered a Covid-19 vaccine several hours before the death on January 21, 2021," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"The vaccine was not administered by Placer County Public Health."

The authorities did not provide further information about the fatal case, including the person's age and gender, and the brand of vaccine the individual had received.

Noting that multiple local, state and federal agencies are actively investigating the case, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said: "Any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation."

This report comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed last week that more than 1,200 adverse events were reported across the US after inoculation by the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as of January 10, with 10 cases determined to be anaphylaxis.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on December 18, 2020, administered as 2 doses, 1 month apart to prevent Covid-19, the Xinhua news agency reported.

As of January 10, a reported 40,41,396 first doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the US, and reports of 1,266 adverse events after receipt of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine were submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, according to the CDC.

Among these, 108 case reports were identified for further review as possible cases of severe allergic reaction, including anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic reaction that occurs rarely after vaccination, with onset typically within minutes to hours.

