Call me Ajith Kumar, Ajith, or simply AK!

Tamil cinema's leading actor Ajith Kumar has sent out a statement asking fans, the public, and the media to not use the prefix Thala before his name. The Valimai actor prefers people to call him by his name Ajith Kumar, Ajith, or simply AK!

"To The Respected members of the Media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be refered to as Ajith,Ajith kumar or Just AK and not as "Thala" or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with Good health, happiness, success, peace of mind, and contentment forever. Love Ajith", read the statement from the actor.