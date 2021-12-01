Call me Ajith Kumar, Ajith, or simply AK!

Tamil cinema's leading actor Ajith Kumar has sent out a statement asking fans, the public, and the media to not use the prefix Thala before his name. The Valimai actor prefers people to call him by his name Ajith Kumar, Ajith, or simply AK!
"To The Respected members of the Media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be refered to as Ajith,Ajith kumar or Just AK and not as "Thala" or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with Good health, happiness, success, peace of mind, and contentment forever. Love Ajith", read the statement from the actor.
While a section of fans is happy with this statement, others are upset because the title Thala is super powerful.
On the work front, Ajith's Valimai is scheduled to release for the Pongal holidays 2022. He is also likely to start shooting for his 61st film with Vinoth in January.
It is also worth mentioning here that the actor had dismantled his fans club long back!