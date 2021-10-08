'Call My Agent: Bollywood' trailer shows 'satirical world of showbiz'

Featuring actors Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra in the lead roles, the trailer shows that the series has lots of star-studded cameos.The actors in special appearances include Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza and more.The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with the mourning ceremony for Soumyajit Dasgupta, the head of the renowned talent agency 'Art'.His ceremony witnesses many celebrities attending and remembering the late agent.Dressed in white, Jackie Shroff says in the trailer, "Unhone kai actoro ko khada kiya hai." (He made many actors.)Aahana, Ayush, Soni and Rajat play the roles of talent managers at the agency and the trailer then shows the challenges they face as agents of the celebrities.The trailer ends with a powerful dialogue, "Let's watch a film for the love of cinema."The series is an Indian adaptation of 'Dix Pour Cent', a popular French comedy-drama series.Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the series attempts to show the lives of those who go into making today's stars.Speaking about the series, director Shaad Ali said, "This project has been close to my heart since the very beginning. It was a huge responsibility to be mindful of the original screenplay that has been such a success and yet to have my own stamp on the adaptation. Each component of this show has been thought through with intricacy - right from the casting to the cameos. Each of us, included in this project, have poured our heart and soul into it and I cannot wait to show the audiences the satirical world of showbiz through my lens. Rajat, Ayush, Aahana and Soni share such brilliant chemistry with each other that shooting with them has been a riot."A hilarious glimpse into the world of glitz, glamour and drama, the series is set to hit Netflix on October 29. (ANI)