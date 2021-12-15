Cambodia's new Covid-19 cases drop to single digit, first time since Feb

"This is the first time since February that the infection cases declined to a single digit, only eight persons were confirmed positive by PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests," he said in a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a luxury hotel in Phnom Penh.

Phnom Penh, Dec 15 (IANS) Cambodia's daily Covid-19 cases fell to a single digit for the first time on Wednesday, the lowest since the third wave broke early this year, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

The infections had gradually dropped from the peak of 1,130 cases on June 30, thanks to the country's high vaccination rate, he said, adding that so far, nearly 89 per cent of the population had been inoculated against the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

To date, the southeast Asian nation has recorded a total of 120,390 Covid cases, with 2,995 deaths and 116,746 recoveries, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Cambodia launched a Covid vaccination drive on February 10, with China being the main vaccine supplier.

The country has so far administered at least one dose of Covid vaccine to 14.21 million people, or 88.8 per cent of its 16-million population, the MoH said.

Of them, 13.56 million, or 84.8 per cent of the population, had been fully inoculated with both required shots and 2.9 million, or 18 per cent, had taken a booster dose, it added.

