Camila Cabello pens sweet birthday wish for beau Shawn Mendes

Mendes received a sweet birthday wish on Sunday from Cabello, who posted a photo of herself kissing him on the cheek. "Feliz cumpleanos mi amor," she wrote in the caption.She added, "Thankful for your existence everyday."Mendes shared a post of his own with a video from the previous night's festivities, which took place at Little Sister Lounge in the East Village neighbourhood of New York City."Some real bday Love !!! Thank you so much," Mendes wrote in the caption, before teasing his new single. "Feeling extremely grateful for all of the people in my life today! also SUMMER OF LOVE NEXT WEEEEEK."The artist appeared to have a blast at his birthday party, as the video showed a friend lifting Mendes above his head on the dance floor. Waitresses brought out a cake garnished with lit sparklers and a big marquee sign that read "Happy bday Shawn."He and his friends previously took turns recording a TikTok video in the bathroom, as they each predicted who would get the most drunk by the end of the night. He and Cabello both picked their friend, Brian, as did most of their squad.Mendes also posed on a balcony with the Manhattan skyline in the background in photos posted on Sunday, his official birthday. "23," he wrote in the caption, as friends and followers flooded the comments. "Lionsgate bday let's gooo," Lizzo wrote.Mendes recently returned from a trip with Cabello to Mallorca, Spain, where he teased 'Summer of Love' during a gorgeous hillside drive in a convertible, reported People magazine.He strategically placed a hat printed with the song's title on the dashboard, after sporting a hoodie with the same print, while strumming a guitar on the beach at sunset.Mendes' next single 'Summer of Love' is expected to drop at the end of the coming week. (ANI)