Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes celebrate '2 years of love' with romantic Caribbean getaway

The duo flew to the Caribbean to celebrate their special day. Mendes took to his Instagram handle and posted a steamy photo of them kissing on the beach. He captioned the picture as, "Happy 2 years my baby."On the other hand, Cabello also shared some pictures from their trip, which also expressed their silly side as a couple. "Happy anniversary Kuko. Here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love," she captioned the photos.The couple officially began dating on Independence Day (US) in 2019, a month after they dropped their second collaborative music video the Grammy-nominated 'Senorita'. Mendes and Cabello had previously collaborated on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2015.Recently, they recorded a Christmas duet, dropping a cover of 'The Christmas Song' in December. The pair filmed the music video from their quarantine bubble in Miami where they have been isolating from her family. Their puppy Tarzan also made an appearance in the video after they adopted him in November, as per People Magazine. (ANI)