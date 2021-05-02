Camila Cabello urges all to donate for India amid Covd-19 second wave

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) International pop star Camila Cabello has urged everyone to help India by making donations to help the country amid the devastating second wave of Covod-19. Cabello posted a video message on Instagram early on Sunday morning according to India time.

In the video she says: "Hey guys! India is facing a devastating second wave of Covid. There have been 18 million cases reported and the healthcare system simply does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They need protective equipment, oxygen and medicine to save lives."