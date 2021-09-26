Camila Cabello welcomes Shawn Mendes to Global Citizen Fest with PDA on stage

New York, Sep 26 (IANS) Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shared the stage with some PDA at this year's Global Citizen Festival, reports Billboard.com.

In front of a screaming New York City crowd on Saturday, Cabello joked about "introducing this next person in a formal way" before bringing boyfriend Mendes out. "That's kinda weird 'cause we kinda know each other pretty well, and I think you guys know we know each other pretty well," she quipped.