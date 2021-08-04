Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' is a feminist re-telling of a classic

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The trailer of actress Camila Cabello's upcoming film "Cinderella" was released on Tuesday. As opposed to the story in the fairytale told about a damsel in distress, this version has a contemporary twist with the protagonist aiming to be independent and ambitious.

The film shows Camila as Cinderella, who is a talented designer and wants to start her own business of making dresses.