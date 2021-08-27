Can OTT platforms save the live arts?

Even before the pandemic hit, digital streaming had revolutionised the way we saw the world. Television shows and films were freed from the tyranny of censorship once they migrated to Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. Cinema directors and producers were no longer dependent on the whims of distributors and theatres for screening. The film’s run wasn’t dependent on box office collections.

Live sports had already seen viewers shift from television—where a crucial ball or a replay might be lost to the Airtel girl panting about 4G, or Akshay Kumar brandishing Harpic—to streaming, where one could watch a game without interruption and snack without fear of having to see dirty toilets behind Akshay Kumar’s gleaming smile.

And once the lockdown was announced, OTT became almost an essential item on the average consumer’s list. All platforms were given a boost by the pandemic so that Direct-To-Home (DTH) television has become all but obsolete.

But the live arts have been facing a gloomier scenario than ever. Theatre and concerts—both dance and music—have always struggled to break even between gate collection and production. Once the auditoriums were closed, artists were left in limbo.

It was a few months before some—and here, one must acknowledge that we are speaking about a privileged group with access to technological know-how, high-speed internet, and the means to finance well-shot videos—decided to take to Instagram and Facebook Lives, and streaming on YouTube.

For all that is said about the experience of a live concert being irreplaceable, I found the viewer’s experience to be quite akin to that of watching live sport.

With good post-production and smooth editing, Bharatanatyam performances on video are sometimes even better than live, allowing one to discern minute details of expressions, foot movements, and mudras.

State-of-the-art recording equipment has ensured that streamed musical concerts are, for all purposes, more enjoyable than live ones, where one is likely to be hampered by old people singing along out of tune, and children wailing and running about the auditorium.

The advantages of watching theatre on video is a combination of the two—one gets the best seat in the house, able to view various angles that show perspective, and capture the actors’ emotions. The audio is uninterrupted; better still, phrases one misses can be caught again.

Best of all, one is able to watch events one would not otherwise be able to access because they are not happening in the same city or at a time that suits one’s schedule. And, of course, the perennial issue of latecomers interrupting the show is finally non-existent in this context.

When the Royal Opera House decided to stream its ballet performances live, for all the world to see and at a much lower cost than they would have had to pay at the gate, a space that had once been exclusive suddenly became inclusive. Far from being alienating, the screens seemed to bring us closer to the performers. We knew they were performing live, even if they were not before a live audience, and therefore we were able to accept the odd, endearing slip that makes a theatrical production so intimate. These are not flawless films, where every error has been rectified, but a direct telecast of talented human beings giving their all on stage.

We have, so far, been speaking of performers who were able to find ways to reach an audience, often with heavy investment on their parts or from the organisations within which they work. The folk arts, and groups that haven’t been adopted by concert organisers, have—at best—continued to languish. In the worst cases, folk artists who had lost their livelihoods attempted or committed suicide.

In this context, OTT platforms—with the funds at their disposal, the prospective increase in their subscription, and the fact of piqued interest in the Indian arts in other countries and particularly among the diaspora—might succeed in saving the live arts and the artists if they were to invest in streaming closed-door performances.

According to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, India is likely to be the world’s sixth-largest OTT market by 2024, and touch revenues of US $2.9 billion, with the compound annual growth rate of the segment (CAGR) estimated at 29 percent. A 2020 study by the Boston Consulting Group and Confederation of Indian Industry showed that while TV consumption saw an initial spike and then stabilised to pre-Covid levels, the confinement to home had spurred OTT subscriptions in both rural and urban areas. The number of subscriptions grew by 60 percent from 2018 to 2020, with the top platforms—Netflix, Disney-Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video—trebling their output of original content from 500-600 hours in 2018 to 1400—1800 hours in 2020. The numbers for 2021, naturally, are not yet available.

OTT platforms have made a start by commissioning and streaming stand-up comedy shows, although—given that most Indian comics are predictable and often unoriginal—the quality is rather poor. Actor Shreyas Talpade turned entrepreneur and launched his own OTT platform to stream “everything that happens on stage”—plays, one-act plays and skits, poetry, story reading, dance, music and stand-up comedy—called Nine Rasa in April 2021, but the choice is limited.

Even when the performing arts, particularly theatre, stood to gain from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) imposed on companies, they remained dependent on sponsorship, gate collections, and their own investment. Performers have always been poorly paid for performances, and often unpaid for rehearsals.

Streaming events privately on Zoom limits audiences, while YouTube mandates that all streamed events be public. “Art lovers” are among the most miserly of consumers, constantly on the lookout for free events. A subscription on the regular OTT platforms, might therefore be more successful.

This would also—like live sport—have the advantage of reaching far larger audiences than can fit into the venue, while those who cherish the “live experience” will, like sports fans, buy tickets for entry, even in a seemingly distant future when we can live without masks.

Yes, artists will have to work harder than ever to ensure their performances draw audiences, but they might finally have the means to focus on their art and potential.



Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com