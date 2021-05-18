Can Shankar start the Ram Charan project ?

The latest hot buzz in the Telugu media circle is that Ram Charan has asked his producer Dil Raju whether Shankar would immediately begin their project. The actor has his doubts because the director is stuck in a legal tussle with Lyca Productions, the producers of Indian 2.

Besides the legal suit, Lyca is also planning to approach the Telugu Film Producers Council and the film bodies in Bollywood to ensure that Shankar can't begin any other new film before wrapping up Indian 2.

Ram Charan had plans to shoot for Shankar's film from June but now, with the COVID19 cases are on the rise, the team can't immediately begin the shoot.

Besides Ram Charan's film, Shankar has also agreed to remake Anniyan with Ranveer Singh in Hindi.

