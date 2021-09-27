Can we afford to disappear, without already being famous?

It was touted as most likely television drama to win the big awards. After what was widely seen as a snub at the Golden Globes, the TV series I May Destroy You was nominated in nine categories at the Emmy Awards 2021, and its writer, co-director, executive producer and star Michaela Coel walked away with twin honours.

The writer-actress appeared to be stupefied when the announcement was made, taking a while to get off her seat, for which some of the blame may be attached to her rather cumbersome outfit.

When she eventually got on stage and received her award from Patrick Stewart, she made a short speech that went viral.

It might have been less than a minute long, but she said, almost in a single breath, “Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I dare you. In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to, in turn, feel the need to be constantly visible—for visibility, these days, seems to somehow equate to success—do not be afraid to disappear from it, for us, for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence.” Before walking off the stage, she dedicated her award to “every single survivor of sexual assault.”

The series draws heavily from Michaela Coel’s own life. The protagonist Arabella, played by Coel, is a social media influencer turned novelist, with a book title that screams for and of social media fame—Chronicles of a Fed-Up Millennial.

The first season of the series, for which HBO says there will be no follow-up, has Arabella raped in a bar toilet almost at the start. Much of the series deals with social media stardom, even as various purported survivors of sexual assault try to either come to terms with what happened to them, or plot their revenge, or both.

While the series ends on an ambiguous note, its creator’s speech begs the question of whether we can actually afford to disappear, even “for a while”. If Arabella, or indeed Michaela Coel herself, were not already a social media star, would her story have got the attention it did?

Stories that draw from the writer’s real-life experiences tend to elicit hackneyed questions from journalists. How much of the story is autobiographical, they typically want to know, as if that might be answered with a percentage. Was writing the story cathartic, they ask, as if revisiting trauma every time one writes and edits might somehow distance one from the event itself.

When the #MeToo movement began, the attention was initially on those accused of sexual assault. Slowly, and as accounts of personal experience morphed into screenshots from direct messages where the accused would be “named and shamed” and the accuser’s identity shielded—usually with a disclaimer to the effect that the details were unverified—the focus shifted to the women at the forefront of the movement. Most of them were already social media influencers, and those who were not became influencers with their hashtags. They will, in all likelihood, forever be associated with #MeToo, and if any among them were to create a work of fiction that draws from her experience, it will be lapped up.

Would Coel’s series have been as well received, one wonders, if she were not already an icon of sorts? Would OTT platforms have been as interested in her story, with Netflix making a million-dollar offer only to be turned down, if Coel had not mentioned in 2018 that she was writing a series inspired by her own experience of sexual assault?

Television and web series, even films, often boast that they are based on true stories. It does appeal to the voyeur in the viewer.

It may be that something is created in silence. But will it not fall on deaf ears unless its creator had already gathered, or made an effort to gather, an audience by dint of visibility?

Does the silence of which Michaela Coel speaks exist without the noise, one wonders.

While the lives of others are central to nonfiction, writers are constantly encouraged to draw from their own experience for fiction. And yet, are they allowed to disappear from their stories once those stories are out there?

We live in a world where sales figures of various forms of entertainment, from box office collections for movies to subscription bases for OTT platforms to readers for books, are manipulated in order to project certain trends or their creators; where reviews can be bought, and influencers proudly enter “paid partnerships”, oblivious to the irony; where Robert Galbraith was quickly and conveniently revealed to be J K Rowling right around the time his-or-her first book was launched. Under this set of circumstances, is it not self-destructive to “disappear” without first ensuring one’s absence will be noted?