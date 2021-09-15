Canadian Covid-19 cases surpass 1.55 mn

Meanwhile, Alberta, a province with a population of 4.4 million, reported 1,434 new cases and nine fatalities on Tuesday.

Ottawa, Sep 15 (IANS) Canada has reported 3,955 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,555,121 with 27,262 deaths, according to local media.

The province now has 18,265 active cases and 822 hospitalisations, including 212 ICU admissions, the Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 90 per cent of the ICU admissions are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

Ontario, Canada's most populated province, recorded seven new deaths on Tuesday, bringing its total deaths to 9,624.

Quebec, another populous province with more than 8 million people, reported on Tuesday 633 new cases and seven new deaths.

The Public Health Agency of Canada recently called for increasing vaccination coverage and implementing other measures to curb the surging cases caused by the Delta variant.

