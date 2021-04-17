Canadian Medical Association urges national approach against Covid

"As the third wave of the pandemic wreaks havoc on the healthcare and public health systems, healthcare providers, and patients, we are at a critical juncture where a truly national approach to combating Covid-19 will make the difference between more or fewer lives saved," Ann Collins, President of the CMA, said in a statement on Friday.

Ottawa, April 17 (IANS) The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) has urged the government to take unprecedented measures to stem the Covid-19 spread across the country amid a surge of fresh cases.

"This country must come together to help support provinces most severely impacted."

In the statement, the CMA called for marshaling national resources, applying restrictive health measures and prioritising national collaboration, reports Xinhua news agency.

Province-to-province collaboration and national leadership are needed to fight the pandemic, it said, also recommending sharing healthcare resources across provincial and territorial borders to support areas that most need help.

The CMA called on the Canadian government to alter its vaccine distribution and prioritise areas that have an urgent need for vaccines rather than the government's current per-capita approach. It also said that an enhanced form of paid sick leave is required.

As of Friday, more than 9,475,653 doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The CMA noted that further restrictions must be considered for provinces with lower transmission rates than in Ontario and Quebec in order to support other jurisdictions in dire circumstances.

"We are one country, and it's time we started acting as one by deploying resources where they are most needed. If we can't achieve this through voluntary cooperation, then more and stronger measures might be needed," Collins said.

Canada has so far reported 1,103,441 coronavirus cases with 23,535 deaths, according to the CMA.

Over the past week, there have been on average more than 8,600 new cases reported daily, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Friday.

During the same time, the number of people experiencing severe symptoms continues to rise.

On an average, more than 3,400 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospitals each day, including almost 1,050 people in intensive care units, representing a 34 per cent and 22 per cent increase, respectively, compared to the prior week.

