'Candy' director says shooting in Nainital in winter was a challenge

Speaking about the experience directing the show, Ashish says: "It was great directing the star cast for a show like 'Candy' that is so intense and layered. Richa and Ronit have been fantastic and very collaborative."

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy-starrer 'Candy' released on Wednesday. Director Ashish R. Shukla has talked about the shooting experience in the biting winters of Nainital and also about working with the actors in the series.

"Shooting in the biting winters in Nainital was very challenging and intense but the entire cast was able to triumphantly channel the same into their acting. The brilliant output is here for all to see. The show is intriguing, thrilling and will keep the audience hooked till the very end. I am very excited to see how people will respond to our show."

In the mists of Rudrakund, the gruesome murder of a school student pushes troubled teacher Jayant Parekh (Ronit Roy) and local cop Ratna Sankhawar (Richa Chadha) to unravel a web of disturbing secrets that involve rave parties in the hills, cold cases from the past, malevolent demons in the woods and a hallucinogen smuggled under the garb of 'Candy'.

Speaking about playing a cop, actor Richa Chadha says, "I am playing a cop for the first time and playing DSP Ratna was a challenge. She is a determined cop with a troubling past who has vowed to unwrap the sins of Rudrakund."

Actor Ronit Roy, portraying the role of 'Jayant Parekh', is elated to be part of the series. Ronit says: "Playing Jayant and understanding the layers of the character has been an enthralling journey for me as an actor."

The eight-part series is produced by Wakaoo Films and directed by Ashish R. Shukla. With Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy in lead roles, the show also features Manu Rishi Chadha, Gopal Datt Tiwari, Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Riddhi Kumar in prominent roles.

'Candy' is streaming on Voot Select.

--IANS

ila/kr