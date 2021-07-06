Cannes Film Festival to premiere Val Kilmer's personal home movies

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Val Kilmer's personal home movies have been transformed into a documentary that will premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival.



The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that throughout his career, the actor has amassed hundreds of hours of film and videotape that were stored in boxes stacked up in a garage.

It features footage the 61-year-old made as a child with his brothers Mark and Wesley while growing up in the Los Angeles suburb of Chatsworth.

According to the outlet, Wesley, known as the director among the trio, passed away weeks before Kilmer became the youngest person at the time to be admitted to Juilliard's acting program at age 17.

Kilmer continued to film after Wesley's passing, chronicling numerous pivotal moments in the star's life, including his time at Juilliard, as well as fathering two children, Mercedes and Jack.

The outlet noted that the films also feature behind-the-scenes footage Kilmer shot on movie sets, including 'Top Gun', 'Batman Forever' and 'The Island of Dr. Moreau'.

It wouldn't be until 2018 when Kilmer was convinced by editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo to use the home movies as the basis of a biographical documentary.

As per Fox News, 'Val', from Amazon Studios and A24, will make its world debut on the Croisette. While Kilmer won't attend due to health concerns, his children are expected to be there. His son Jack Kilmer is serving as the film's narrator, speaking as if he were his father.

Kilmer does some speaking, too, though his voice has been reduced to a rasp after throat cancer and a tracheotomy. (ANI)

