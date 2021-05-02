'Can't believe you chose me': Justin Bieber pens heartfelt note for wife Hailey Bieber

The 'Peaches' star never leaves a chance to speak out loud about his love for his supermodel wife Hailey.Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin shared a stunning picture of his wife who looked elegant yet badass while donning a super cool embroidered pink top teamed up with stylish matching jewellery and stylish black cat eyeglasses.Defining her as a 'bad bitch', the American pop star wrote, "Definition of a bad bitch aka strong, confident, independent loyal.. still can't believe you chose me @haileybieber".The post accumulated more than two million likes within a few hours of being posted, while scores of celebrity followers and fans of the star couple chimed into the comments section, adoring them for their magnificent chemistry. (ANI)