'Capemaari' is a big mistake in my career, says SAC

Director SA Chandrasekhar was often credited as Puratchi Iyakkunar (revolutionary director) in Tamil cinema but his previous film Capemaari, a full-fledged adult comedy, ruined his image. Capemaari was also trashed by leading critics.
Now, in a recent interview, SA Chandrasekhar has mentioned that Capemaari is a big mistake in his career. Currently, the filmmaker is directing a new film titled Naan Kadavul Illai featuring Samuthirakani, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Iniya in the lead.
Samuthirakani plays an upright CBI officer in the film, Iniya plays his wife and Sakshi plays his colleague. Talking about Samuthirakani, SAC says that the Visaaranai actor is super cooperative and wants to do at least one film a year under his direction.
SA Chandraksehar says that Naan Kadavul Illai will get back his lost image in the film industry.