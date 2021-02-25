'Capemaari' is a big mistake in my career, says SAC

Director SA Chandrasekhar was often credited as Puratchi Iyakkunar (revolutionary director) in Tamil cinema but his previous film Capemaari, a full-fledged adult comedy, ruined his image. Capemaari was also trashed by leading critics.

Now, in a recent interview, SA Chandrasekhar has mentioned that Capemaari is a big mistake in his career. Currently, the filmmaker is directing a new film titled Naan Kadavul Illai featuring Samuthirakani, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Iniya in the lead.