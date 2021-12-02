Captain Cook: Arun Vijay whips up a meal for his unit in a forest

Chennai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actor Arun Vijay, who is at working on his next film with director Arivazhagan, pleasantly surprised his entire unit by whipping up a meal for them in the middle of a forest!

On Thursday, Arun Vijay took to social media to say, "It was fun cooking for my crew yesterday night during shoot...Thanks to the lovely family who gave their space...They are so rich and magnanimous by showing their love...It doesn't matter who we are, what we do and what we have...It's the kindness and love we spread to one another...God bless all these lovely souls."