Cardi B announces she is pregnant with Baby No. 2 during BET awards 2021

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): This year's BET Awards proved to be special for all the Cardi B fans, as the songstress not only won the 'Video of the year' award for her music video 'WAP' but also announced that a new member would be added soon to her family.



The 'Up' star is expecting baby number two with her husband Offset, and they made the announcement through a joint performance at the BET Awards 2021, on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the couple did not say a thing about the news, but let their actions speak for them. The Migos opened the ceremony with a medley song and were later joined by Cardi and her husband. Cardi was decked out in a revealing outfit, showcasing her baby bump.

The Grammy winning-star also performed, rapping to her songs like 'Type Shit', while getting shoulder-to-shoulder with her husband as the audience went crazy with applause.

The songstress later posted a picture on her Instagram handle, where she was seen decked in a special white colour outfit showcasing her baby bump. The photo was captioned as, "#2! @offsetyrn."

On a related note, Cardi and Offset also share a daughter named- Kulture. She announced her first pregnancy news at Saturday Night Live Show in 2018. Born on July 10, 2018, Kulture is now almost three years old. (ANI)

