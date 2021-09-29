Cardi B attends Paris Fashion Week for first red carpet since welcoming son

As per People magazine, just weeks after welcoming her second child, the 28-year-old star made a grand entrance at the 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' exhibition during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.The rapper looked stunning in a ruby-coloured sequin gown from Thierry Mugler's fall 1995 couture collection, accompanied by a red cape and statement-making feathers. In true Cardi fashion, she finished off her look with matching pink and red jewels around her neck and on her eyebrows.Cardi also shared pictures showcasing her jaw-dropping look on her Instagram account.The mother of two is no stranger to the French fashion brand. She turned heads in a custom Mugler look at the 2020 Grammy Awards.The month of September has proven to be busy for the 'WAP' rapper. She and her husband Offset welcomed a son on September 4, making the official announcement on Instagram.Cardi shared the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the rapper sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket."9/4/21," Cardi had captioned the sweet family photo.The pair are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships. (ANI)