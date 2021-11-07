Cardi B fangirls over Robert Pattinson, shares adorable video from their meeting

The Grammy-winning rapper raved about meeting Pattinson in a video she posted on her Twitter handle on Saturday. "Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!" Cardi wrote."Come on. Look at my friend, guys," she said to the camera as she fixed her hair before Pattinson leaned into the frame. Cardi screamed in excitement as the 'Twilight' star stuck out his tongue.As per People magazine, the adorable encounter took place on Thursday at an event honouring British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, hosted in the Ai Weiwei-designed UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills.Cardi, who was 16 when the first 'Twilight' film was released, had this past summer tweeted, "I want to have vampire sex." Netflix retweeted her post to promote 'Twilight' on its streaming platform.At the bash, Cardi also chatted with and posed for pics with Serena Williams and Katy Perry, who was accompanied by her fiance Orlando Bloom. A source told E! News that Cardi was one of the last guests to leave the party.Also in attendance were Gabrielle Union, Salma Hayek, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Jesse Williams, and more.Pattinson is not the only actor Cardi has fangirled over recently. Last month, the rapper formed an adorable friendship with Penn Badgley after he complimented her "authentic relationship" with her social media platforms during an event for his Netflix series 'You'."OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!" she replied to the video of him talking about her. "OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous," she added.The two later changed their Twitter profile pictures to feature the other, while the official Netflix Twitter account then temporarily changed their bio to say, "Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You," prompting the rapper to pitch a role.On Thursday, Cardi shared on Twitter a letter she received from Badgley's 'You' character, Joe Goldberg. The third season of 'You' recently premiered on Netflix. (ANI)