Cardi B gearing up to launch her own line of beauty products

Washington [US], April 22 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B is gearing up to launch her own line of cosmetic products.

TMZ reported that the Grammy award-winning rapper's company, Washpoppin Inc, has just filed legal documents to lock down the rights to the phrase 'Bardi Beauty' through which she is apparently aiming to hawk a bunch of glam products such as cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare and nail enamel.



The trademark documents also included Cardi's signature with her real name 'Belcalis Almanzar' as the CEO of Washpoppin.

Taking the Kardashian-Jenner route, many stars including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys have launched their own beauty brands.

Cardi, who had teamed up with different companies, like Fashion Nova, for signature collections and curated items in the past is now looking to offering her own products in the market. (ANI)

