Cardi B opens up about alleged 'queerbaiting' controversy with Normani

According to E! News, Cardi spoke up for artists who have been accused of queerbaiting.For a recap, on July 23, Rolling Stone published an article about how musicians including Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas, and Ariana Grande have been accused of queerbaiting, which activist Leo Herrera described to the outlet as when "a celebrity or a public figure capitalizes on the suspicion that they may be romantically involved with another same-sex person for the sake of publicity, promotion or a capitalistic gain."As per E! News, the article also mentioned Cardi B's recent collaboration with Normani, writing, "Most recently, Normani was criticized on Instagram by a user and accused of something similar, which was later shared across Twitter. In her recent video for her song 'Wild Side,' featuring Cardi B, the two are pictured naked and gyrating against one another."The article created a lot of buzz on social media soon after it was published. Cardi, who is one of the active social media celebrities, was quick to call out any haters, arguing that she is not queerbaiting because "she is a proud bisexual".She tweeted, "Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right? Also I'm married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls."The 28-year-old rapper, who is married to Offset and pregnant with their second child, added in another tweet, "All of a sudden 'queer baiting' is the new word & people use it to the ground."The 'WAP' rapper also shared that she does not like the 'queer batting' term because she feels "like it pressures artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don't feel comfortable speaking about. If an artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit other women?"Speaking about the song, marking her first solo single since the release of her breakthrough anthem 'Motivation' in 2019, Normani has now collaborated with Cardi B in the perspiration-inducing music video for 'Wild Side'.The 25-year-old 'Fifth Harmony' alum has teamed up with Cardi as both stars appear naked in the video which was released on Friday, July 16, 2021. The two of them have been close for a while, as Normani made a cameo in the video for Cardi's smash hit 'WAP'.The feature by Cardi arrives in the second half of the song, and she makes the most of her screen time. Sure enough, she and Normani are both shown completely naked above a gorgeous pool before they're about to get showered by water from above.The other highlights of the video include the 'Dancing With a Stranger' vocalist showing off impressive dance moves from a rooftop, and later wearing a leopard-print outfit in a helicopter while a number of shirtless men do their best to join her inside the vehicle. (ANI)