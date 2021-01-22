Cardi B quips she was set to perform 'WAP' at Biden's inauguration ceremony

Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently joked on Twitter that she was supposed to be among the performers at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.



The swearing-in ceremony, which featured moving speeches and celebrities upping their fashion game, included performances from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Garth Brooks, while acts like Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, and more provided their talents to the 'Celebrating America' special that aired later that night, reported Fox News.

While Cardi has been a vocal supporter of Biden, she was not present to entertain the fans during the occasion. "Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment....maybe next time," she tweeted.

The rapper was referring to her hit 'WAP', which quickly became famous for its sexually explicit content. While the tweet was nothing more than a joke, fans were intrigued by the idea of the 'Hustlers' actress taking the stage by fire for the inauguration day.

"I would live for this," wrote a fan on Twitter. Alongside a photo of Senator Bernie Sanders photoshopped into the 'WAP' music video, another added, "This [is] the America we want."

As reported by Fox News, 'WAP,' which features Megan Thee Stallion, debuted in August and serves as a sexual empowerment anthem. The rapper faced intense criticism over the song's content, but reminded fans that the tune is 'for adults.'

The 'Please Me' songstress, despite not being a part of the inauguration festivities, did get a chance to chat with Biden for Elle last summer. The US President asked the rapper what her 'main interest' was in the election. The rapper explained that she wanted 'Trump out of office', as well as 'answers' in regards to the coronavirus pandemic and free health care.

"And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I'm tired of it. I'm sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too," she had added earlier.

The 'I like It' rapper had further said, "If you kill somebody who doesn't have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I've got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That's what I want." (ANI)

