Cardi B wants to live on a ranch

Cardi met country musician Mickey Guyton and shared that she wanted to see if she would get on with life away from the city as she said: "I've never been around farm animals."

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B has shared that she wants to live on a ranch despite never having been around farm animals before.

"I really want to have a farm, and I'm trying to convince my husband that we can actually have a farm (on) our property, but I've never been around farm animals, you know, I'm a real city girl," she told Guyton in a video, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Guyton questioned Cardi: "So you're gonna teach me?"

To which she replied: "No, you're gonna teach me."

Cardi has had little experience on the farm herself.

"No, no. I can't teach you. I don't know how to be a farm -- a ranch hand or any of that," she said.

Cardi held onto Guyton's pregnant belly and said: "Wapin' got you here in the first place."

Guyton said: "It did get me here in the first place on this quarantine."

--IANS

dc/vnc