Cardi B 'was crying and angry' after watching 'The White Tiger'

"White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it," Cardi B tweeted after watching the India-centric film that released digitally last weekend.

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B says she was so impressed with The White Tiger that the recently-released film left her angry and in tears. She had words of praise for Priyanka Chopras performance, too, after the Indian actress thanked her for her praise.

Reacting to the rapper's post, Priyanka replied: "Same @iamcardib! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it"

To this, Cardi B responded: "Yes ,You was so sweet and adorable … You was amazing."

The film is directed by American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

It stars Adarsh Gourav, with Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya in pivotal roles.

--IANS

