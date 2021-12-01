Cardiologists to deliberate on detecting heart ailments in advance

The conference, which will continue till December 5 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, will deliberate on modern advancements in heart care including integration of Artificial Intelligence to detect heart ailments, well in advance.

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (IANS) More than 1,000 cardiologists, scientists, engineers and healthcare professionals will participate in the 73rd annual conference of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI), beginning here on December 2.

The CSI is constantly developing means to detect potential heart risks in advance among people, and this will help reduce the danger among the younger population, said Dr P S Banerjee, Scientific Chairperson, CSI 2021.

He noted that CSI is always at the forefront in assessing newer challenges before heart specialists and in adapting latest technological and scientific practices to overcome them. The advent of Covid-19 forced cardiologists to evolve better with their approach to treating heart patients infected with the virus.

He pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic has challenged global health care to up the standards, and cardiologists were among those doctors who were pitted against the most challenging scenarios in these times of great distress. In addition to the novel coronavirus, the world in recent years is witnessing a rise in the instances of young and healthy people falling victims to heart attacks, leading to sudden deaths.

"Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is taking the world by storm. The Cardiological Society of India, along with scientists and engineers will be working towards developing 'Deep Neural Networks'; and achieving the target of accurately predicting heart risks in advance by the year 2030. CSI will also work with the Government of India and its Health Ministry, and provide necessary inputs to reaching the goal efficiently," added Dr Rajendra Kumar Jain, Organising Secretary of the conference.

A total of 89 sessions will be organised to deliberate on various advancements in the field of heart care. Close to 350 faculty members from within India and overseas will attend these sessions physically and virtually.

In addition to the delegates attending physically, it is estimated that nearly 10,000 participants will follow the proceedings online from around the world.

--IANS

ms/svn/bg