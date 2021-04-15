Carey Mulligan 'lucky' to be part of 'Promising Young Woman'

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Actress Carey Mulligan, who plays the protagonist Cassie Thomas in "Promising Young Woman", says she is fortunate to have landed the Oscar-nominated role, although the 35-year-old actress wishes such a role came her way when she was younger.

"I just felt very lucky to work on this as an actor. This is the kind of story I wish had come out when I was 18. What was sort of so immediately obvious to me reading the script, was how regrettably commonplace so much of this was," Mulligan said in an interview to Metro Newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.