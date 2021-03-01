Carey Mulligan wears heels for first time in 18 months to celebrate Golden Globes

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone with people becoming habitual of wearing their most comfortable set of clothes and flats. And celebrities are no different! Actor Carey Mulligan, who is dressing to impress this Golden Globes, recently revealed that she wore heels for the first time in 18 months.



While celebrating the Golden Globes, the actor was able to watch the show from the comfort of her hotel room. Before finding out if her movie 'Promising Young Woman' won big, Carey appeared on 'Live From the Red Carpet' and couldn't contain her excitement, reported E! News.

"I'm in London in a hotel, which is a very welcome break from being at home," she told E! News.

Spilling the beans about her getting all dressed up for the ceremony, she said, "This is my first virtual red carpet. This is the first time I've worn heels in a good 18 months I think."

Carey is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture--Drama, thanks to her performance in 'Promising Young Woman'. And while she would be thrilled to take home a trophy, Carey also believes her director Emerald Fennel deserves lots of credit.

Carey recalled, "Oh, my goodness. When I heard that she was nominated, I almost cried. I just think it's so richly deserved. I mean, it's amazing to see the recognition of all the women in that category. It's so right."

And while this year's award season looks incredibly different partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, Carey is still focusing on all the good that came out of the past 12 months including the power of community.

She explained, "In the worst of times, our communities have really come together and the people close to you and your neighbors, that really matters. I really saw that throughout the country and just people really coming together and looking after people who need it."

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'.

'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series. (ANI)

