Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan's 'She Said' gets November 2022 release date

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan's 'She Said', the film about reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who exposed disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, will make its debut in November 2022.



As per Variety, the Universal Pictures movie on the sexual harassment investigation that took down Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement, is coming to theatres on November 18, 2022.

'She Said' stars Mulligan and Kazan as New York Times reporters Twohey and Kantor, who together broke the story that shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and sparked a cultural reckoning.

The movie will focus on their efforts to uncover and expose decades of allegations against the powerful film producer, who was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

Kantor and Twohey won Pulitzer Prizes for their work on the story, which was published in October 2017, and detailed accounts of numerous women who claimed Weinstein abused or harassed them in incidents that dated back to the 1990s.

In the wake of Weinstein's downfall, several high-profile Hollywood figures such as Les Moonves, Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer and Brett Ratner were accused of sexual misconduct.

Maria Schrader, whose credits include the Netflix limited series 'Unorthodox', is directing the movie.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz is adapting the screenplay, which is based on Twohey and Kantor's best-selling book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'. Production is set to begin this summer.

Producers on 'She Said' include Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment. Annapurna founder Megan Ellison is executive producing the film with Sue Naegle.

Mulligan, who was nominated for an Oscar this year for 'Promising Young Woman', is set to begin filming on Johan Renck's 'Spaceman' and Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'.

Kazan recently starred in 'The Plot Against America', the Coen brothers' 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' and 'The Big Sick'.

'She Said' reunites Mulligan and Kazan on their third project. Mulligan and Kazan starred in Ian Ricksons' Broadway production of 'The Seagull' in 2008. In 2018, Mulligan starred in the film 'Wildlife', which Kazan co-wrote and produced.

This is the first time they will appear together onscreen. (ANI)

