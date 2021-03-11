Carrie Underwood gets a funny gift from husband on b'day

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Singer Carrie Underwood, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday took to social media on Thursday to share the gifts she got from her children and husband Mike Fisher. Mike later shared a picture of the actress showing off the funny gift she received from him.

In the photo, uploaded by Mike on his Instagram story, Carrie is seen wearing a T-shirt that reads: "I Don't Need Google My Husband Knows Everything."