Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, other stars to perform at 2021 ACM Awards

Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): The star-studded slate of performers for the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards has been announced and it features some familiar faces.



As per Variety, The Academy of Country Music, Dick Clark Productions, and CBS on Monday announced the full lineup performance lineup for this year's awards ceremony. A list of 29 performers including co-hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton as well as other big names from the music industry were announced.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, and Kenny Chesney are set to take the stage at this year's awards.

Joining them as performers are Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris.

In addition, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans and Chris Young round out the performer list.

The ACM Awards, which honours the best in country music, will take place in Nashville on April 18 this year.

Just like last year, the event will once again be broadcast from three different locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Additional details about the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last month, Urban and Guyton were revealed as co-hosts for the awards show. Urban has previously served as host at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Leading the nominations at this year's awards are Morris and Stapleton with six nods each. Trailing closely behind is Lambert with five nominations and McBryde and Rhett with four nods each.

Making history this year, four Black artists are nominated for awards: Jimmie Allen, Brown, Guyton and John Legend, who is a first-time nominee. Also for the first time, every nominated song for single of the year features a woman.

Up for the most-coveted entertainer of the year award are standouts Stapleton, Rhett, Bryan, Church and Combs.

Notably absent from the nominations list is Morgan Wallen, whose eligibility was halted earlier this year after he was caught using a racial slur.

The 2021 ACM Awards will air live on April 18 from 8-11 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. (ANI)

